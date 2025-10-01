Make an impact by speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects in Korea, Aqaba or London

Showcase your brand on a stage that matters by speaking at a forthcoming Pocket Gamer Connects event in Korea, Aqaba or London.

Support the global games industry by sharing key data, practical insight and innovative ideas.

Continuing to support the global games industry one conference at a time, Pocket Gamer Connects has set its sights on its following lineup of event locations.

And you’re invited to join the world tour!

Pocket Gamer Connects is looking for industry experts, thought leaders and professionals who are eager to share their knowledge and spark impactful discussions.

Whether you’re pushing boundaries in mobile, PC or console, from user acquisition to monetisation and game development (including audio design and engine mastery), this is your platform. Have you got fresh perspectives on IP, regulation and legislation, direct-to-consumer models, alternative distribution, transmedia, and the evolving role of HTML5? If you’ve got insights that can spark new thinking, challenge conventions, or share practical know-how, get your voice heard on stage.

Speaking at events enables you to make an impact on your industry, whether it’s helping developers make better games or inspiring ideas for the next technology innovation. On top of that, you gain recognition for both yourself and your company on an ample stage before a genuinely engaged audience, including decision-makers, investors, developers, and more.

More significantly, it’s a way of supporting the sector by encouraging others, inspiring innovation, exchanging ideas, and driving growth.

So, if you know a thing or two about the games industry and would like to share your expertise with the wider sector, submit your speaker application today.

Korea

The first stop on the list is PGC Summit Korea, debuting in the Seoul region on October 31st. Share your insight into the local game ecosystem, unpack the strategies driving one of the world’s top five games markets, and be part of the conversation shaping future games industry trends in the heart of East Asia.

Aqaba

On November 7th-8th, PGC heads to Aqaba. It may be the first time this extraordinary Red Sea city experiences the buzz of a global games industry event such as Pocket Gamer Connects, but Jordan is no stranger to it. Returning with the same world-class conference as in previous years, Pocket Gamer Connects offers insight into the particulars driving the current MENA games market growth, its wider impact, and the latest global industry trends. Do you have knowledge worth sharing with delegates from the regional community and the global games industry? Do get in touch.

London

First out in 2026 is PGC London, on January 19th and 20th. One of the busiest and certainly the biggest among its flagship events, London is an optimal opportunity for industry leaders, pioneers, and visionaries to share their bright minds with fellow professionals. Share your key insight into the UK games market, European game innovations, or global industry trends by speaking at PGC London, and gain recognition before 3,000 passionate industry delegates.

Do you have any questions about speaking opportunities or want to talk about the opportunity? Contact Charlie Scowen at charlie.scowen@steelmedianetwork.com.

Need a guiding hand on crafting a standout presentation? Check out our speaker guide.