Mario Kart Tour enters final lap with Anniversary Tour ahead of shutdown

Nintendo has launched a final Anniversary Tour to celebrate the game.

The first Final MKT Report ranks the 20 most-used drivers in races.

Future reports will cover Mii Racing Suits, karts, gliders, skills, balloons and badges.

Nintendo is celebrating Mario Kart Tour with a final anniversary tour as the mobile racing game approaches its September 30th, 2026 shutdown.

The free-to-play title has been winding down ahead of its end of service, with ruby sales ending on July 7th.

Automatic gold pass renewals and new subscriptions also stopped during maintenance that day, while players can continue using existing rubies until the game closes.

Final MKT report

Alongside the Anniversary Tour, Nintendo is publishing a “final MKT report” on the game's official X account, looking back at the game through a series of statistics.

The first report covers the number of drivers in Mario Kart Tour and the 20 most-used drivers in races. Bowser ranked first, followed by Peach and Toad, while the full ranking also includes characters such as Mario, Toadette, Metal Mario, Daisy, Dry Bowser and Yoshi.

Nintendo said further reports will cover Mii Racing Suits, karts, gliders and various top-20 rankings, including special skills used in races, balloon designs used in battles and profile badges.

The final reports are being released as the game heads towards its closure, giving players a look back at the content and characters featured throughout Mario Kart Tour’s run.