Xbox's big reset | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 97...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 97th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On the show we discuss:
- We unpack the news that Xbox is laying off 3,200 staff and divesting five studios, with plans to engage one billion players daily.
- Pokémon Go's 10th anniversary.
- The Love and Deepspace 'bring back Valko' petition.
- The kick-off the Esports World Cup 2026.
- Nintendo's decision to shut down Mario Kart Tour.
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