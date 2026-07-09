Esports World Cup 2026 officially opens in Paris

The tournament runs until August 23rd.

More than 2,000 players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries are competing.

Players will compete across 25 tournaments covering 24 game titles.

The Esports Foundation has officially opened the 2026 Esports World Cup in Paris to mark the first international edition of the annual esports event.

Running through August 23rd at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the competition features more than 2,000 players representing 200 esports clubs from over 100 countries.

Competitors will battle across 25 tournaments covering 24 game titles for a share of a record-breaking $75 million prize pool.

Of that pool, $30m will be awarded through the Club Championship standings, including $7m for the winning Club, as Team Falcons look to defend its title after consecutive victories in 2024 and 2025.

Global stage

The event follows what the foundation described as its largest Road to EWC qualification programme, with more than 1.5m players taking part in 330 tournaments, publisher leagues and international circuits to secure a place at the event.

Fans in 160 countries will be able to follow the competition through more than 100 broadcast and streaming partners, with coverage available in over 40 languages.

“Competitive gaming has always had great players, great games and unforgettable champions," said Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert. “The Esports World Cup brings them together in one defining annual stage.

“For seven weeks in Paris, every title crowns its own winner, but every result also contributes to a bigger race: the Club Championship. That is what makes EWC different. It rewards not only individual brilliance, but the depth, consistency and ambition of an entire Club.”

Board member HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan said Riyadh remains the home of the Esports World Cup, while Paris marks a new international chapter for the competition.