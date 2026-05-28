Esports World Cup gets new Paris venue as tickets set to go live on May 29th

The Esports World Cup will be hosted at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles following its move from Saudi Arabia to France.

More than 2,000 players from over 200 clubs are set to compete for the $75 million prize pool.

Tickets go on sale from May 29th.

Tickets for the Esports World Cup in Paris will go live on Friday, May 29th following the decision to move the event from Riyadh.

The tournament will be hosted at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The venue will house competition arenas, broadcast operations, fan activations and festival experiences.

The Esports World Cup was relocated from Riyadh due to regional instability sparked by the US war with Iran.

More than 2,000 players representing over 200 clubs and 100 countries are set to compete for the $75 million prize pool at the Esports World Cup. The event will take place from July 6th to August 23rd.

Players will compete in games including Honor of Kings, Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile, Chess and Teamfight Tactics, amongst others.

Global capital

“Riyadh helped turn the Esports World Cup into a global phenomenon,” said Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert. "Riyadh is the home of EWC and one of the world’s leading hubs for esports, powered by an incredible community of fans and long-term ambition for the future of the sport.

"This year, we’re excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia. Paris has hosted some of the world’s biggest sporting events and is one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment.

“Together with the passion of French fans and the strong support we’ve received locally, we’re excited to bring the global esports community there for the next chapter of EWC. Paris now becomes the first international chapter in EWC history.”