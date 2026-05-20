Esports World Cup 2026 relocates from Saudi Arabia to Paris amid regional uncertainty

Esports World Cup 2026 will be hosted in Paris from July 6th to August 23rd.

Organisers cited the “current regional situation” behind the relocation decision.

More than 2,000 players and 200 clubs are expected to compete in Paris.

EWC 2026 will feature a prize pool exceeding $75 million.

The Esports Foundation has confirmed that the 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup will be hosted in Paris from July 6th to August 23rd.

The move follows earlier reports that the tournament could be moved from Riyadh due to ongoing regional instability and travel uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict. This marks the first time the event will take place outside Saudi Arabia.

“Riyadh helped turn the Esports World Cup into a global phenomenon,” said Esports Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert. "Riyadh is the home of EWC and one of the world’s leading hubs for esports, powered by an incredible community of fans and long-term ambition for the future of the sport.

"This year, we’re excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia. Paris has hosted some of the world’s biggest sporting events and is one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment.

“Together with the passion of French fans and the strong support we’ve received locally, we’re excited to bring the global esports community there for the next chapter of EWC. Paris now becomes the first international chapter in EWC history.”

Setting the stage

The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 2,000 players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries. They're set to compete across 24 games and 25 tournaments for a prize pool exceeding $75 million, a new record.

The Esports Foundation has also revealed that the 2025 edition reached more than 750m viewers globally with over 350m hours watched across 28 platforms, 97 broadcast partners and more than 800 channels. It reached 140 countries across 35 languages.

Other major esports events in Saudi Arabia, including the inaugural Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh this November, remain on schedule despite the EWC relocation.