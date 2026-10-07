Mastercard and Tamatem partner on gaming payments across MENA and Africa

Tamatem Plus supports more than 30 localised storefronts.

The platform provides access to more than 50 local payment methods.

Mastercard Gateway will provide payment processing, authentication and fraud protection.

Mastercard and MENA mobile games publisher Tamatem have partnered to enhance gaming payment experiences across the Middle East and Africa.

Under the deal, Mastercard Gateway, available through Mastercard Merchant Cloud, will become the payment gateway for Tamatem Plus across more than 13 markets. Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be the first markets.

The collaboration will enable players to use localised web stores and in-game checkout options through cards, local alternative payment methods and telco wallet balances.

Direct-to-consumer

Tamatem Plus currently powers more than 30 localised storefronts and provides access to more than 50 local payment methods through a single integration.

Mastercard Gateway will also provide 24/7 technical support, multiple local and international acquirer connections, and training and knowledge transfer.

“When we started Tamatem in 2013, our belief was simple: MENA deserves world-class gaming built for our language and our culture," said Tamatem CEO and founder Hussam Hammo.

“Today, enhancing the payment experience behind the games millions of people across our region love is the natural next chapter of that mission.

“Partnering with Mastercard is a proud moment for every person at Tamatem and a signal of what homegrown Arab technology can achieve on the global stage. Together, we are making it simpler and more secure for every gamer in the region to play, pay and belong.”