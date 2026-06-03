Mattel Digital Studios releases Skeletor: Until Next Time mobile game

Mattel Digital Studios has released its first self-published mobile game.

Players take control of Skeletor in an endless runner set across Eternia.

The game features swipe-based controls, special abilities, and summonable powers.

Mattel Digital Studios has officially released Skeletor: Until Next Time, its first self-published mobile game developed in partnership with Amber.

The fast-paced endless runner launched on iOS today and is scheduled to arrive on Android next week, ahead of the June 5th debut of the Masters of the Universe film.

The launch follows Mattel's agreement to acquire full ownership of the mobile games studio Mattel163.

In Skeletor: Until Next Time, players take control of Skeletor as he races through Snake Mountain in a relentless chase across Eternia.

The game challenges players to navigate escalating dangers by running faster, reacting quickly, and avoiding a variety of obstacles.

Fast-paced mobile action

The title features swipe-based controls that let players dash forward, leap over traps, and evade hazards as they progress through increasingly challenging runs.

Players can also activate special abilities, summon Panthor, and use villain-themed powers to extend their runs as the pace intensifies.

Inspired by the classic era of Masters of the Universe, the game also combines retro-inspired visuals with modern endless-runner mechanics.

Skeletor: Until Next Time joins Mattel’s growing digital gaming lineup alongside Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction.