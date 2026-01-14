Barbie joins the Talking Tom & Friends universe through Outfit7 partnership

The partnership will mark Barbie’s first appearance within the Talking Tom & Friends universe.

Outfit 7 has announced a new brand collaboration with Mattel that will see Barbie integrated into My Talking Angela 2 in the spring of 2026.

This marks Barbie’s first appearance within the Talking Tom & Friends universe. The partnership brings Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts and Barbie “Malibu” Roberts into the mobile game through new in-game experiences designed around fashion, creativity, and self-expression.

According to Outfit 7, the integration builds on core themes already present in My Talking Angela 2 and those same values have been central to the Barbie brand for more than six decades, with Mattel continuing to evolve the Barbie brand across toys, entertainment, and digital experiences.

A natural fit

“At Outfit7, we love creating moments fans didn’t even know they were waiting for,” said Borut Vovk, head of business development at Outfit7. “Seeing the Barbie brand in the Talking Angela universe feels like a natural fit. This crossover unites two worlds in a way we know fans are going to genuinely love.”

The Talking Tom & Friends franchise has reached over 470 million active players worldwide, and Mattel’s expanded presence for the franchise saw the Barbie movie in 2023 make over $1.4 billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year.

Further details about the collaboration, including its Barbie-themed content and gameplay features, are expected to be shared closer to launch. An exact release date has not yet been given.

