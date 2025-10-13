Outfit7 on the Talking Tom Cat Remaster and the evolution of the IP

Earlier this year Outfit7 released a host of new plans for the Talking Tom IP.

Among those plans is the remaster of the original Talking Tom Cat.

Česen says rebuilding a beloved game is “much harder than building a new one.”

Outfit7 is entering an exciting time for the Talking Tom franchise. This year the studio revealed its 2025 roadmap, outlining a slate of new releases, including a remaster of the full original game that started it all, Talking Tom Cat.

2025 has seen the release of My Talking Tom Friends 2, which surpassed 10 million downloads within two weeks of launch, affirming the long-lasting appeal of the IP.

Now, Outfit7 is reconnecting with its past with the release of Talking Tom Cat Remastered, which isn’t just a project about nostalgia, Jernej Česen, COO at Outfit7 tells us.

“Talking Tom Cat was the first gaming app that broke records on the Apple and Google stores back in 2010,” says Česen. “It represents our roots while showing that we’re not standing still, we’re always moving forward.”

Returning to the roots

The original Talking Tom Cat was a simple but effective game with a very clear hook: a virtual cat - and who doesn't love cats - that mimicked users and responded to your touch.

“The first Talking Tom showed us the true power of a character.” Jernej Česen

“Talking Tom is where it all started,” Česen reflects. “Back then, it was just a simple app, but people connected with him instantly. That small connection grew into something much bigger, a global brand that’s still growing today.”

The company sees the remaster as a symbolic full circle, a return to the character that launched a franchise now spanning more than 25 billion downloads and 350 million monthly active users.

“The first Talking Tom showed us the true power of a character”, Česen explains. “Tom wasn’t just a feature in an app, he felt alive, and people wanted to interact with him. That simple idea opened the door to everything that came after. More games, videos, products and even theme parks.”

But rebuilding a well-loved character also comes with unique pressures, as Česen puts it, "much harder than building a new game".

Launching a new IP allows for more experimentation and creative freedom, whereas a remaster carries with it legacy and expectation.

“How do you make something even crazier that existing fans will embrace, new ones will enjoy, and old ones from 10 years ago will reinstall?” Jernej Česen

“With a remaster, especially of such an iconic product, it feels like all the responsibility is on your shoulders,” Česen explains.

“Responsibility towards everyone, but most importantly towards the users who already experienced this game. How do you make something even crazier that existing fans will embrace, new ones will enjoy, and old ones from 10 years ago will reinstall?”

The team also felt an obligation to preserve the character’s authenticity with Česen explaining that the biggest challenge was how to make this character imperfectly perfect “because that’s who Talking Tom is”.

This meant finding the balance between it feeling like a step forward but also keeping the character and game true to its roots was key to this remaster.

A modern look and new reach

The original Talking Tom Cat was released back in 2010, when the main iPhone model was the iPhone 4. Since then, hardware has changed a lot, and the remaster aims to leverage today’s mobile technology to bring the best experience to players.

“Phones are much more powerful now, and expectations are higher,” says Česen. “We rebuilt Talking Tom so he looks sharper, reacts faster, and feels more alive. Animations flow more smoothly, the sound is richer, and the whole experience is more polished.”

From a creative perspective the studio aimed to retain the humour and charm that helped to define Tom in 2010 while also presenting him naturally on modern screens. At the same time Česen is clear that technology is only a means to an end.

“Tech is a tool. We embrace improvements, but always to serve one purpose: developing games for everyone.”

When Talking Tom Cat first debuted, it had a simple goal: to reach as many players as possible and make a name for itself. The remaster, however, represents a shift in focus.

“The first game was about reach, how many people we could bring in,” says Česen.

“With the remaster, the focus is on depth. We want players to stay longer, interact more, and connect with the wider Outfit7 ecosystem. It’s not because it’s easy, but because we still believe in what fun can be. And we’ve got the guts to prove it.”

Built to last

Outfit 7’s data from the original Talking Tom Cat also goes toward understanding players, with Česen telling us one number that still blows him away is that Tom has been poked more than 260bn times.

Numbers from the game help the team understand the player and what they value, with Česen telling us that one of the big surprises was how the simplest interactions had the biggest global impact. A poke, a silly sound effect or Tom repeating something you said was enough for players to engage and share their experience.

Česen also points to moments where generosity paid off, such as offering unlimited gifts for Tom’s 10th anniversary, a decision that unexpectedly boosted engagement. “It showed us that generosity builds stronger loyalty.”

“We respect the past, but we’re not afraid to move forward and adapt.”” Jernej Česen

The remaster of the game will continue to evolve past its initial launch, with plans for updates, seasonal content and tie-ins across the Talking Tom & Friends universe.

Česen explains, “This isn’t a one-off release. The idea is to keep Tom alive and evolving so the remaster feels fresh, not just at launch but for years to come.”

Ultimately, the Talking Tom Cat Remaster is both a tribute and a test, a celebration of a character that had small beginnings and has evolved into an expansion IP for Outfit7.

“It says a lot about who we are,” Česen says. “We respect the past, but we’re not afraid to move forward and adapt. Talking Tom and his friends are at the centre of what we do, and they’ll keep showing up in new ways across games, videos, products and more.”

For Česen, the mission remains unchanged: “To create experiences that look good, play well, and feel good. That’s what we did in 2010, and that’s still what drives us today.”

Outfit7 recently ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.