Meet top investors with over $300m in total funding at PG Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects London provides a platform for structured networking, connecting developers with over 100 active investors such as Transcend, Play Ventures, LVP, Supercell Investments, and The Games Angles.

Despite the sector returning to growth, market conditions remain tight after several years of constrained capital and access to the right investors matters. Indeed, it’s more imperative than ever.

On January 19th to 20th, Pocket Gamer Connects London will bring together 3,000 games industry professionals, from indie developers and startups to a significant representation of senior executives and C-level decision-makers.

For our 2026 edition, we are hosting more than 100 active games investors, including the likes of Supercell Investments, Aream, Behold Ventures, The Games Angels, Play Ventures, Haveli, PlayCap, LVP, PvX, Wild Sloths, Leus Capital, Ludus Ventures, Transcend and Triple Dragon.

These leading names are engaging via the MeetToMatch meeting platform organically, but also feature prominently within the programme in areas such as the dedicated Show Me The Money track and a fully packed Investor Connector fringe event designed for focused, deal-centric conversations.

Their presence provides attendees with direct access to decision-makers who are actively deploying capital and scouting new studios. For instance, the total funding from the investors participating in Investor Connector exceeds $300 million.

Beyond that, many are equally invested in the state of the sector, offering studios practical advice on pitching, strengthening their business models, and finding stronger product-market fit.

The total funding from the investors participating in Investor Connector exceeds $300 million.

Far from passive networking, our events provide a framework to enable structured, essential strategy-building that could be the door to your next deal.

For developers navigating tight budgets and increased investor scrutiny, PG Connects London is a gateway to visibility, expertise from senior industry professionals, and investors ready to discover and support the next breakthrough.

PG Connects London takes place on January 19th and 20th. Tickets are available from the official website.