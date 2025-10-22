MENA region is open to global IPs but players want games "made for them"

Players in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt spent $2 billion in games in 2024.

They view games as a social activity and are open to global IPs, if localised properly.

"Gaming is becoming a strategic pillar in digital economies" in the MENA region, according to Niko Partners analyst Mohamed Zaher.

Speaking at the Pocket Gamer Connects Dubai GameExpo Summit 2025, Zaher focused on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which make up "the bulk of the region’s gaming revenue and userbase".

In 2024, those three countries generated $2 billion in games revenue with over $1bn coming from mobile, across a total playerbase of 70.3 million. Most gamers in the region are under 35, grew up with phones and the internet, and have high disposable income.

"We’re witnessing year-on-year growth, so that means the market is not yet saturated - it’s still growing. Especially in mobile and esports-led initiatives that we’re seeing in the MENA region.

"One of the defining traits we’re seeing for gamers in the MENA region is that they treat gaming as a social activity, not just as a form of solo entertainment."

Zaher also highlighted an increase in female gamers in these three MENA countries, now at 35% of total players. This share is just 2% less than is seen across Asia overall.

Thus, he noted factors developers should consider in order to make the most of the growing market.

The depths of localisation

"Think globally, act locally," Zaher said. "This sentence is especially relevant when it comes to the MENA region. We’re seeing across the region a lot of concentration from players, and they’re open to global IPs."

He listed Fortnite, Call of Duty, PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact as "hugely popular" examples, but suggested success in MENA doesn’t simply mean introducing pre-established games to the market. Rather, Zaher said MENA players respond best to games that feel like they are not just translated, but "made for them".

That can mean Arabic voiceover, regionally appropriate marketing campaigns, understanding local values and humour, and tailored monetisation systems with the region’s payment methods.

Zaher went on to discuss MENA’s outlook going forward, the investment opportunities, and investor-friendly tax and regulations. There are over 40 zones in the United Arab Emirates with tax exemptions, for example.

Learn more about the MENA market at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba on November 8th and 9th.