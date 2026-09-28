Meta unveils Horizon Create and Studio for AI-powered game creation

Horizon Create lets users build and refine games from their phones.

Horizon Studio provides more granular game creation and editing controls through a browser.

Games can move between both tools without losing assets, systems or iteration history.

Meta has revealed Horizon Create and Horizon Studio, two new tools that use the agentic creation capabilities of the Meta Horizon Engine.

The company said the tools are designed to help creators build complete 2D and 3D mobile games through natural-language prompts.

Horizon Create is a standalone mobile app that lets users describe a game idea, play the generated result and refine it directly from their phone. Creators can work from a blank canvas or templates and run multiple projects simultaneously.

From idea to game

Horizon Studio, on the other hand, offers a browser-based environment with more granular controls, allowing creators to visually edit scenes, swap assets, adjust script parameters and shape layouts manually.

Games can move between Horizon Create and Horizon Studio, including their assets, systems and iteration history.

Both tools can generate games with progression systems, balanced difficulty, art direction and multiplayer support. Published games are eligible for distribution across Facebook, Instagram and Horizon.

Meta said discovery is driven by games that are engaging, stable and culturally relevant, with revenue opportunities through in-game monetisation and the Meta Horizon Creator Fund.

The tools are currently in testing, with broader access rolling out gradually through an early access waitlist.