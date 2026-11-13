Minecraft China reaches 100m annual active players

The milestone was announced at the Minecraft China 2026 Creator Conference in Shanghai on October 29th.

The platform supports more than 400,000 creators.

Developer revenue on the platform has grown 30% year-on-year.

NetEase is expanding Minecraft beyond the game through initiatives including a Domino's Pizza collaboration.

NetEase's Minecraft China has reached 100 million annual active players, nearly a decade after the sandbox game first launched in the country.

As reported by Niko Partners via its newsletter, the milestone was announced during the Minecraft China 2026 Creator Conference, held in Shanghai on October 29th.

NetEase also shared updates on the game's creator economy, its content partnerships and its offline expansion.

Continued growth

NetEase has published Minecraft in China since 2017, with the game available on both PC and mobile. In the years since, it has developed a substantial user-generated content ecosystem in the country.

The platform now supports more than 400,000 creators, with developer revenue increasing by 30% year-on-year.

NetEase is also looking to take Minecraft beyond the game itself. During the conference, the company announced several initiatives aimed at expanding Minecraft's presence outside of gameplay, including a collaboration with Domino's Pizza.