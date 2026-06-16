Mobile and Roblox experiences earn nominations at 2026 Games for Change Awards

Roblox experiences swept the Best Platform-Based Project category, with MUDEMverse, Planet Planners on Roblox, and more shortlisted.

Other finalists include PC, console, and XR projects such as South of Midnight, Relooted, Climate Station, and Eddie and I.

Finalists were selected from entries spanning 42 countries, with developers from 12 countries represented across the shortlist.

Games for Change has unveiled the finalists for its 2026 Games for Change Awards, with several mobile titles and Roblox experiences earning nominations alongside educational projects from around the world.

The nonprofit selected finalists from submissions spanning 42 countries, with winners set to be revealed during the Games for Change Awards Ceremony on July 21st.

Mobile titles feature across multiple categories

Mobile and mobile-accessible projects secured nominations across several award categories, led by and Roger, which received nominations for Best Gameplay, Best Impact, and Best Narrative.

Other mobile-focused nominees include Consume Me, nominated for Best Gameplay and Best Narrative, environmental impact finalist Out and About, and health and wellness nominees ARWell PRO and Camp Movewell.

Roblox experiences also secured recognition, with MUDEMverse, Planet Planners on Roblox, and Sesame Street: Magical Beastie Quest shortlisted in the Best Platform-Based Project category.

Full finalists include:

Best Gameplay

and Roger by TearyHand Studio and Kodansha.

Consume Me by Hexecutable LLC.

South of Midnight by Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios.

Best in Community Empowerment

Powwow Bound: A Menominee Homecoming by Nebraska Public Media and PBS Wisconsin.

Relooted by Nyamakop.

The Darkest Files by Paintbucket Games.

Best in Environmental Impact

Imaginary Atlas, Amazônia by MIT Media Lab and Quanta.

FACEMINER by Wristwork.

Out and About by Yaldi Games.

Best in Health & Wellness

ARWell PRO by Augment Therapy.

Camp Movewell by Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center.

Year of the Cicadas.

Best in Impact

and Roger by TearyHand Studio and Kodansha.

Eddie and I by Moosh Studio, Reynard Films, Studio Geppetto, and Unframed Collection.

South of Midnight by Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios.

Best in Learning

Let's Cook Up a Story! by Jackie Nam and Minami Matsumoto.

The Darkest Files by Paintbucket Games.

The Fluffle Factory by Nurture Holdings.

Best in XR & Emerging Media

A Long Goodbye by Timescapes and Polygoat.

Climate Station by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Eddie and I by Moosh Studio, Reynard Films, Studio Geppetto, and Unframed Collection.

Best Narrative

and Roger by TearyHand Studio and Kodansha.

Consume Me by Hexecutable LLC.

The Alters by 11 bit studios.

Best Platform-Based Project

MUDEMverse.

Planet Planners on Roblox.

Sesame Street: Magical Beastie Quest.

“Every year, the G4C Awards give us a clearer picture of where this space is going, and this year’s finalists are telling a new chapter of that story,” said Games for Change president Susanna Pollack.

“Teams from 12 countries told us stories rooted in their own context and communities, more than any year prior. That’s the work Reimagining Play was meant to celebrate.”