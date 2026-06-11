Gather-2-Gether wins Roblox and Games for Change challenge focused on positive play

The winning game focuses on cooperative play between parents and children.

Island of Communion secured second place and a $10,000 award.

The runner-up project was created by two students with no prior Roblox experience.

Roblox has revealed Gather-2-Gether as the winner of its Encouraging Positive Connection and Wellbeing Challenge.

Developed by studio Magic The Dog as a capstone project at the University of Miami, Gather-2-Gether is a cooperative experience designed for parents and children to play together.

Roblox said the game's focus on intergenerational co-play can help families build trust and create opportunities to discuss safe digital habits. Magic The Dog will receive the competition's $15,000 first-place prize.

Second place went to Island of Communion, a multiplayer adventure that teaches communication, resilience and teamwork through cooperative challenges spread across four island realms.

Developed by Communion Inc., the project originated during a challenge-related student game jam in Brazil and was created by two students with no previous Roblox development experience. The team will receive a $10,000 prize.

Catalyst partnership

The winning project was selected by a panel of judges from Roblox and Games for Change based on criteria including message quality, potential impact, prosocial design, game-based learning and overall polish.

More than 150 participants submitted over 25 projects through the challenge, including entries developed during game jams held in Brazil, India and South Korea. Both winning games will be showcased at the 2026 Games for Change Festival in New York City on July 21st to 22nd.

“Our partnership with Games for Change Latin America, together with the groundbreaking work at Universidade de São Paulo, is more than a collaboration - it is a catalyst," said Roblox director of public policy, Latin America Gabriel Recalde.

“Together, we are helping equip young creators to build meaningful experiences that will help make Roblox an even more vibrant, inclusive, and thriving place for our users.”