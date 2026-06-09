Roblox strengthens AI ambitions with Morpheus AI acquisition and founder hires

Roblox has acquired the Morpheus AI team and technology to advance its Roblox Reality vision.

Morpheus AI founder Xun Huang developed Self Forcing, a system designed for real-time interactive AI generation.

The Roblox Engine will continue to manage game logic and multiplayer state synchronisation.

Roblox has expanded its artificial intelligence capabilities through the acquisition of the Morpheus AI team and technology.

Morpheus AI founder Xun Huang developed a technique called Self Forcing, which converts offline video models into autoregressive interactive generation systems capable of real-time responsiveness.

Roblox plans to use Morpheus AI’s technology to advance its Roblox Video Model, adding fidelity textures, lighting and fluid physics while relying on the Roblox Engine for structured logic and multiplayer state synchronisation.

Building interactive worlds

The company has also brought in the founders of Dynamics Lab and Lucid AI to support its long-term Roblox Reality vision. This forms part of a goal to overcome challenges facing interactive AI - including latency, consistency and quality.

Dynamics Lab founder Joe Chenn joined Roblox in late 2025 after building a technology that allowed users to transform images into interactive worlds and share them with others.

Meanwhile, Lucid AI founder Alberto Hojel also joined Roblox in late 2025, bringing technology focused on combining AI-generated environments with deterministic game logic.

Roblox said the hybrid architecture combining video world models with its game engine is intended to enable consistent, photorealistic multiplayer experiences. The company is targeting 4K resolution at 60 Hz as part of its broader Roblox Reality initiative.