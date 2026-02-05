Roblox launches 4D generation creation feature enters beta

Players can use simple text prompts to create drivable cars, flyable aircraft, and other functional items.

Roblox says 4D generation is powered by schemas that break objects into parts and assign behaviours.

During early access, players created more than 160,000 objects using the new system.

Roblox has launched the 4D generation expansion of its Cube Foundation Model into beta.

The company said the new tool builds on earlier 3D object generation, allowing creators and players to generate interactive objects rather than static assets.

Once enabled by a developer, players can use text prompts to create usable items such as cars that can be driven or aircraft that can fly within a game.

Roblox said the system works through predefined rulesets known as schemas, which break objects into parts before assigning behaviours that bring them to life.

Early results

Designed to power AI driven creation tools inside Roblox experiences, the company added that this approach allows creators to unlock new gameplay possibilities while giving players a more active role in shaping in game worlds.

Developer Laksh has been testing the technology in his experience Wish Master, where players can generate almost anything through text-based requests.

During early access, players created more than 160,000 objects using 4D generation, including vehicles and fantasy creatures. According to Laksh, players who used the 4D generation spent 64% more time in the game on average.

Roblox said it plans to expand toward an open vocabulary schema system capable of supporting thousands of real world object types in the future.

“We envision a future where creators and users will be able to generate any type of 4D object and behaviour they want - based off of any schema," said Roblox in a post.

“We’re excited to put this technology in users’ hands very soon."