Roblox launches agentic AI tools to speed up game development workflows

Planning Mode turns ideas into structured, editable game development roadmaps

Procedural generation tools enable dynamic and reusable game assets

Roblox is opening up workflows to third-party AI tools and parallel processes

Roblox has launched a new wave of agentic AI technology aimed at transforming how games are created on its platform.

The company revealed that 44% of its top 1,000 creators already use Roblox Assistant or third-party AI tools, underscoring how deeply AI has become embedded in its ecosystem.

The latest update builds on that momentum by introducing tools designed to accelerate the full development loop across planning, building, and testing.

At the core is a new Planning Mode, which turns a single prompt into a structured, editable action plan. Roblox said the Assistant collaborates with creators by analysing game code and data instead of generating one-off outputs.

Workflow acceleration

On the production side, Roblox is rolling out mesh generation and upcoming procedural model tools, allowing creators to generate and modify assets dynamically using text or image prompts.

“AI is accelerating workflows for planning, building, and testing games, and we’re committed to improving our tools so creators can close the gap between creative vision and execution," said Roblox in a post.

Testing is also being automated through a new playtesting agent beta, which simulates player behaviour, analyses logs, and validates games against their original design intent.

Roblox said the broader goal is to enable faster, more flexible workflows, including support for third-party tools and parallel AI-driven development processes.

Earlier this month, Roblox agreed to pay $12.5 million and implement new child safety measures following an agreement with Nevada’s attorney general.