Russia lifts ban on Roblox

Russia has lifted its ban on Roblox after the platform met local regulatory requirements.

Roblox introduced additional child safety features, including age-based access restrictions.

Regulator Roskomnadzor blocked Roblox in December 2025 over safety and content concerns.

Russia has lifted restrictions on Roblox now the games platform is complying with local legal requirements and has implemented additional child safety measures.

According to the country's Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Roblox has now "fully complied with Russian legislation to ensure user safety", allowing the platform to resume operations across the country.

The ministry said it previously held direct consultations with Roblox regarding the protection of underage users. As part of those discussions, the company introduced a range of new measures, including an age-based system that restricts access to games for different age groups.

"Roblox has fully complied with Russian legislation to ensure user safety," said the ministry in a statement. “The online gaming service is once again available throughout Russia."

New safety measures

Roblox was blocked in Russia on December 3rd, 2025. At the time, media regulator Roskomnadzor cited concerns that children using the platform could be exposed to harmful content, sexual harassment and other inappropriate behaviour.

The regulator also accused the platform of distributing extremist materials and promoting content prohibited under Russian legislation.

The California-based platform later engaged with Russian authorities and expressed a willingness to gradually bring its operations into compliance with local requirements. Roblox claimed it uses both human moderation and artificial intelligence tools to review content and remove exploitative material from the service.

Russia lifting the ban now follows coordination between the ministry and Roskomnadzor, which reportedly sought support from law enforcement authorities to remove the restrictions after receiving assurances that Roblox now complies with Russian law.

"The corporation has implemented a comprehensive set of measures to further protect children, including launching a mechanism to restrict access to games by age group. Roblox has also committed to further combating the spread of inappropriate content on the platform," the ministry concluded.