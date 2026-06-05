SuperAwesome partners with Roblox as under-13 advertising partner

SuperAwesome has become Roblox’s sole third-party advertising vendor for under-13 users globally.

Brands can access advertising formats including video billboards, homepage ads, and sponsored tiles.

SuperAwesome and Roblox have launched the Blox Aware training programme for brands.

SuperAwesome has partnered with Roblox as its commercial and technology partner for under-13 contextual advertising.

The agreement makes SuperAwesome the sole third-party vendor of Roblox advertising for under-13 users worldwide. The deal comes alongside the launch of a new suite of solutions to engage Gen Alpha audiences.

SuperAwesome said through the partnership, brands will gain access to tools and insights aimed at supporting brand-safe engagement across advertising formats including video billboards, homepage ads and sponsored tiles.

Both companies are also launching a training programme called Blox Aware, which will provide brands with guidance on platform-specific advertising standards, evolving safety protocols and best practices for creating responsible content on Roblox.

“A better internet for the next generation"

SuperAwesome will continue supporting advertising across mobile, PC, console and VR formats, while Roblox will maintain direct sales of inventory for younger audiences to selected strategic partners in North America.

According to the companies, all advertising formats delivered through the partnership will be COPPA-compliant and aligned with industry best practices. The initiative is also intended to support advertising across Roblox Kids and Select modes.

“We believe in powering a better internet for the next generation wherever they are, and they’ve decisively chosen Roblox as their platform for entertainment, play, and building their fandoms," said SuperAwesome CEO Kate O'Loughlin.

“Together, we have the opportunity to help brands engage with kids and tweens responsibly and transparently, while funding high-quality content and supporting creators with improved ad revenue. We’re proud to be selected as Roblox’s trusted partner to deliver this through our leading intelligence products.”