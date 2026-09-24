Mobile games generate $6.6bn in August as Honor of Kings leads player spending

Global mobile game spending reached $6.57bn, down 1% month-over-month.

Fate/Grand Order led worldwide mobile revenue growth in August.

Tencent-owned or published games occupied five of the top 10 revenue-growth positions.

Honor of Kings was the world's highest-grossing mobile game in August 2026, while Roblox topped the global download rankings once again.

That's according to Sensor Tower's new report which showed that global mobile game consumer spending reached $6.57 billion across the App Store and Google Play during the month, down 1% month-over-month.

The US accounted for 28.6% of revenue, followed by China at 16.7% and Japan at 12.2%.

Honor of Kings led the revenue rankings, followed by Gossip Harbor, Whiteout Survival, Royal Match and Candy Crush Saga.

Honor of Kings' August performance was supported by events in China including the Summer Farm Friends Festival and Endless Game Parallel World skin series, which introduced a new hero, limited-time mode, cosmetics and rewards.

Gossip Harbor maintained momentum through its fourth anniversary celebrations and several storylines, while Whiteout Survival featured its Kingshot collaboration and cooperative Twin Star Adventure.

Royal Match ran Dragon Nest and Lightning Rush, while Candy Crush Saga moved from Bubblegum Season into Candy Cup 2026 and Music Season.

Live ops momentum

When it comes to the revenue growth rankings, Fate/Grand Order topped Sensor Tower's revenue growth ranking, driven by its 11th anniversary and Swimsuit Event 2026 in Japan. Tencent-owned or published games took five of the top 10 spots, led by Teamfight Tactics and Valorant.

Game for Peace, League of Legends: Wild Rift and Delta Force also climbed the ranking through collaborations, anniversary rewards, new cosmetics and limited-time content.

Zeus: The God of Arrogance rounded out the top 10 revenue-growth games after reaching top spot by mobile game revenue in South Korea following its late-August launch.

Download growth

Roblox was the most-downloaded mobile game, followed by Free Fire, Block Blast, Subway Surfers and Arrow Puzzle: Tap Puzzle Games. Global downloads reached 3.76bn, up 1% month-over-month, with India accounting for 614 million.

Gangstar Mirage City also led download growth after its August 20th rollout and reached seventh overall by downloads. Gangster Miami RP: Grand City also entered the top 10 for download growth, showing a rise for open-world crime games ahead of the launch of Rockstar's GTA VI.

Mystery Dumpling: Unbox ASMR ranked second for download growth and passed 11m downloads in its launch month. Bus Fever-Car Jam Escape, Dear Passengers and Wheelie Master: Moto Ride 3D also entered the top 10 for download growth.

You can access the full report here.