Mobile game studios have more UA financing options than ever, but choosing the wrong structure can create financial risks.

Studios should consider repayment terms, flexibility and downside scenarios rather than focusing on headline rates alone.

Martin Macmillan is the founder of the Mobile Finance Collective.

Eighteen months ago, cohort financing was still something many founders had heard of, but few had used. A handful of specialist lenders offered it, and most conversations I had with studios began with an explanation of how the model worked.

That world has moved on. Cohort financing has become an increasingly established funding option for user acquisition in scaling mobile games, and the capital behind it has arrived from multiple sources.

Cohort financing has become an increasingly established funding option for user acquisition in scaling mobile games.

Specialist pure-play lenders have scaled up, VC funds have moved from equity into credit, and payment providers and SaaS companies have started offering financing alongside their core products. For a studio with good data and positive unit economics, there is more choice than ever.

That should be unambiguously good news, and mostly it is. But in my recent conversations observed across the Mobile Finance Collective community, one thing has not really changed. Many studios still don't really know what they need, and are increasingly being sold financial products that might not be the best fit for their specific requirements.

Debt is still a new discipline

The mobile gaming industry was largely built on VC funding. For most of the last decade, growth was funded by VCs and publishers, and the finance function's job was to manage burn between rounds. Debt asks something different from a mobile gaming business. An equity round closes and, in a sense, the transaction is done. A credit facility is just beginning on the day the money lands and needs careful ongoing management.

The mobile gaming industry was largely built on VC funding. For most of the last decade, growth was funded by VCs and publishers.

I interviewed eight finance leaders from the MFC community. Between them, they have used all of the products on the market, across both games and subscription apps. I asked them what worked, what surprised them and what they wished they'd known before signing. The common thread was not that they had chosen badly. It was that they started in the wrong place, with a lender's proposal rather than their own problem.

This isn't a criticism of lenders. Each one of them will tell you, in good faith, they believe their product fits your needs. But each starts from a product they are looking to sell, and if their pitch is your starting point, you'll end up choosing between products rather than solutions.

Where it goes wrong

The mistakes I see most often are rarely about choosing a bad lender, but more about framing the decision wrongly in the first place.

The first is comparing products that aren't comparable. A facility that advances against next week's Apple payout and one that finances the future revenue of users you haven't yet acquired who are expected to break even in 12 months are taking entirely different risks, and are priced accordingly. Lining them up as though they were alternatives tells you very little.

The second is reading a fee as a rate. A 2% fee on a payout due in thirty days sounds cheap. Expressed as an annualised rate, which is how every other form of credit is priced, it is closer to 24%. The fee hasn't changed. You're just seeing it on the same basis as everything else. Understanding true cost is essential as it impacts the margins on your UA.

The third is mismatching duration: funding cohorts that pay back in months with an instrument that amortises over years, or using a product designed for a six-month payback to finance an asset that returns its cost in a fortnight.

The fourth, and potentially the hardest lesson, is signing on the base case scenario. Most studios model what a facility does when cohorts perform as expected. Far fewer model downside scenarios and their potential impact on working capital, including whether they have sufficient headroom.

Start with a blank sheet of paper

The better approach is to put the term sheets away and start with a blank sheet of paper. What exactly are you trying to finance, and over what horizon?

The four main product families are cohort financing, receivables and factoring, venture debt, and private credit, each with different applications and limitations.

If you take one number into that exercise, make it your ROAS break-even period: how long a cohort takes to repay the cost of acquiring it for a hyper casual title that might be days. For a subscription app or a midcore game, it can be well over a year. Those two studios aren't shopping in the same market, and the number shapes the right structure more than almost anything else.

Once that is clear, the field narrows quickly. The four main product families are cohort financing, receivables and factoring, venture debt, and private credit, each with different applications and limitations.

Price is only one variable

Once studios understand their true cost, there is a temptation to treat it as the whole decision. It isn't. Two facilities priced within a percentage point of each other can behave completely differently when plans change.

Too many studios focus on price alone rather than taking into account the flexibility of the product they are signing up to.

Is the funding committed, or can it be paused when you need it most? How often can capital be drawn and recycled? What happens to your cash position if a cohort underperforms? What does it cost to leave? None of these questions shows up in the headline rate, and any one of them can outweigh it.

This guide sets out the questions every finance team should ask before signing, and a lender who struggles to answer them clearly is telling you something useful. Too many studios focus on price alone rather than taking into account the flexibility of the product they are signing up to.

Competition creates opportunity

The growth in UA financing has shifted bargaining power towards borrowers in a way this industry hasn't seen before.

There are more credible providers, more structures and more willingness to negotiate. That opportunity only pays off for studios that arrive knowing what they need.

Start with the problem, then go looking for the product that fits your requirements best.