MTG postpones PlaySimple’s potential IPO

The company will revisit the potential listing during 2027.

PlaySimple will continue to pursue organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

MTG is scheduled to report its third-quarter and nine-month 2026 results on November 5th.

Modern Times Group (MTG) has postponed a potential initial public offering (IPO) of PlaySimple due to conditions in the Indian capital markets, with the company set to revisit the timing in 2027.

MTG notes it continues to believe a potential public listing of the casual games developer would create significant shareholder value and strategic opportunities for the company.

MTG said it does not believe a listing under the current market conditions would achieve these goals. The company will continue to support PlaySimple through organic growth and strategic acquisitions while it waits for more suitable market conditions.

Listing delayed

MTG Group President and CEO Maria Redin said the IPO was intended to unlock value for shareholders and help PlaySimple pursue its growth strategy.

“The goal of a potential listing of PlaySimple has always been to crystallise value for our shareholders and to empower PlaySimple to better execute on all aspects of its growth strategy," said Redin.

“We do not believe that a listing with the challenging market backdrop would efficiently achieve these goals and have therefore taken the decision to postpone the IPO and revisit the timing.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to support the business in building a leading, scaled casual gaming company through organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

The company is due to publish its third-quarter and nine-month financial results on November 5th, 2026, when it may provide further public updates.