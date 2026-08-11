MTG unveils Playamp as new brand for midcore games division

Playamp brings together six MTG studio groups and shared services teams.

DTC channels accounted for 51% of Playamp's revenue in Q2 2026.

Playamp's shared services currently support more than 60 games.

Playamp and Playsimple will replace MTG's Midcore and Casual District names from Q3 2026.

Modern Times Group (MTG) has unveiled Playamp as the new brand for its Midcore District to bring IAP-driven studios and shared services under a single identity.

Playamp brings together teams from Plarium, InnoGames, Snowprint, Hutch, Ninja Kiwi and Futureplay, alongside shared services covering marketing, direct-to-consumer monetisation, AI and data infrastructure.

Modern Times Group announced a new divisional structure last autumn, splitting its Gaming Village into the Midcore District and Casual District as of early 2026.

Now, roughly half a year later, the Midcore District has been rebranded to Playamp, with shared services including the GoGame marketing platform, Plarium Data Platform, DTC infrastructure, AI Lab, Platform Relations and Player Services.

Scaling IAP games

Playamp generated SEK 9 billion ($950.6 million) in revenue and SEK 2.3bn ($239.7m) in adjusted EBITDA in 2025, accounting for 78% of MTG's total revenue and 86% of adjusted EBITDA.

More recently, direct-to-consumer channels accounted for 51% of Playamp's total revenue in Q2 2026, with its ecosystem spanning the Plarium Play launcher, proprietary webstores, user-choice billing and alternative distribution channels.

Both Playamp and Playsimple will replace the Midcore and Casual District names in MTG's financial reporting from Q3 2026.

“MTG’s vision has always been centred on building a Gaming Village with a strong community. A village where game studios can access state-of-the-art shared services and tools to drive growth and longevity in their games, while preserving their unique cultures and identity," said MTG Group president and CEO Maria Redin.

“I’m excited to unveil Playamp as the ecosystem and community within MTG that delivers on that promise for our IAP-driven studios. Playamp is designed to support both our current studios and those that will join us in the future.”

Playamp CEO Oliver Bulloss added: “The brand Playamp, quite literally, embodies our promise to amplify great games. ‘Play’ is our studios. ‘Amp’ is the shared expertise, technology and services that help them scale.

“Today, Playamp’s shared services teams support over 60 games in key areas like marketing, AI integration and data analytics. This is only the beginning, and I am excited to continue evolving Playamp together with our teams.”