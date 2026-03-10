NCSoft acquires 70% of JustPlay in $205m deal to expand its games portfolio

NCSoft takes a majority stake in German casual games developer JustPlay for 301.6 billion won ($204.8 million).

JustPlay operates a reward-based mobile platform, JustPlay: Earn Money or Donate.

This follows the December 2025 acquisition of Singapore-based Indygo Group.

South Korean games developer and publisher NCSoft is set to acquire a 70% stake in Berlin-based developer JustPlay as it continues its expansion into the mobile casual games market.

Korea JoongAng Daily reports that the acquisition is for 301.6 billion won ($204.8 million), with the transaction expected to close on April 30, 2026.

JustPlay runs a reward-based mobile games platform called JustPlay: Earn Money or Donate, which lets users play games and earn rewards, including real money or vouchers.

Strategic shifts

The acquisition follows NCSoft’s recent majority stake purchase in Singapore-based mobile games publisher Indygo Group for $103.8 million. Indygo also owns a Vietnam-based casual and puzzle developer, Lihuhu.

At the time of the Indygo Group acquisition, NCSoft co-CEO Park Byung-moo said the company was in talks with European studios for further mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations with global game studios to expand its games business.

In addition, NCsoft is currently developing a new MMORPG based on Sony and Guerrilla’s Horizon IP called Steel Frontiers.