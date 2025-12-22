NCSoft acquires majority stake in Singapore's Indygo Group for $103.8m

The acquisition signals NCSoft's strategic pivot toward casual mobile games as a key growth driver.

South Korean games outfit NCSoft has acquired a majority stake in Singapore-based mobile games publisher Indygo Group for $103.8 million.

Indygo Group also owns Vietnam-based casual and puzzle game developer Lihuhu, marketing a major expansion for NCSoft in the Southeast Asia market.

The move, which sees NCSoft take a 67% stake in Indygo Group, is part of the firm's plans to sharpen its focus on casual mobile games as a new growth driver.

Moreover, NCSoft plans to acquire Korean mobile casual studio Springcomes as part of its push to strengthen its casual games portfolio further.

M&A ambitions

NCSoft has also established a mobile casual centre to build an integrated ecosystem spanning game development, publishing, data sharing, and technology.

"With the acquisition of Lihuhu, we have established a growth foothold in the global mobile casual game market," said NCSoft co-CEO Park Byung-moo. "We expect Lihuhu to serve as a hub for casual game development in the Asian region."

"We are in talks with European studios for further mergers and acquisitions. Along with M&As, we are also seeking business collaborations with multiple global game studios to expand our casual game business."

