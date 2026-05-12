NCSoft subsidiary Veroplay acquires Moving Eye Games and Swamp Attack franchise

NCSoft subsidiary Veroplay has acquired Moving Eye Games.

CEO Blaz Porenta called the acquisition a major milestone after 10 years.

Swamp Attack grew into a franchise with hundreds of millions of players.

NCSoft subsidiary Veroplay Limited has acquired Moving Eye Games and its long-running Swamp Attack franchise.

The acquisition was confirmed by Moving Eye CEO and co-founder Blaz Porenta in a LinkedIn post where he described the deal as a major milestone following more than a decade of work building the studio and its games.

“After more than 10 years of grinding, stressing, celebrating, and honestly putting a huge part of our lives into these games, we've reached a huge milestone," said Porenta.

“Moving Eye and the Swamp Attack games have officially been acquired by Veroplay Limited, a subsidiary of NCSoft. What started as a small project turned into a journey with hundreds of millions of players around the world."

New ownership

While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the move brings the Swamp Attack franchise under the wider portfolio of NCSoft.

Founded in 2012, Moving Eye Games describes itself as an indie mobile game studio led by a four-person team with more than 65 years of combined industry experience.

The studio has released two titles, which it claims have surpassed 300 million combined downloads, building a large global player community around its titles.

The company said its development philosophy is rooted in creating games that the team itself would enjoy playing as gamers.