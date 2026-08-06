Netmarble makes $505.1m in Q2 2026 with The Seven Deadly Sins success

Netmarble made $505.1 million in revenue during Q2 2026.

Net profit reached $137.4 million, up 27% Y/Y.

South Korean games maker Netmarble recorded revenue growth both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2026, generating approximately $505.1 million.

This marked a rise of 4% Y/Y and 15% Q/Q, attributed to growth in existing titles and new game launches like The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and SOL: Enchant. These titles launched this March and June respectively.

North America led revenue at 39% of the global total, while Korea represented 22% and Europe 13%. In terms of genre, Netmarble made 42% of its revenue from RPGs in Q2, followed by casual games at 35%, MMORPGs at 17% and other genres contributing the remaining 6%.

Portfolio factors

Netmarble described its top games as "evenly distributed" in terms of revenue generation, with Marvel Contest of Champions leading the portfolio at 9% of total earnings. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, Lotsa Slots, Jackpot World and Cash Frenzy each contributed 7%.

Mongil: Star Dive, which launched this April, contributed just 3% of portfolio revenue.

Meanwhile, Netmarble CEO Kim Byung-gyu discussed The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in greater depth during an earnings call, a title which launched in South Korea in 2019. Seven years later, it’s making revenue of over ₩100 billion ($70.2m) annually with revenue continuing to increase Y/Y. The title accounted for 5% of portfolio revenue this Q2.

Alongside rising revenue, Netmarble reported net profit of $137.4m this Q2, up 27% Y/Y. Operating profit fell by 21% to $54m.

EBITDA totalled $75.5m, down 15% Y/Y and 34% Q/Q. The EBITDA margin was nearly 15%.

"This year, we remain focused on accelerating our multi-platform expansion while bolstering our business capabilities," said Byung-gyu.

"In the second half, we aim to focus on enhancing our live operations to improve earnings stability, while sustaining growth momentum through developing differentiated new titles."

Investors were also assured of three new cross-platform titles planned for H2 2026. Solo Leveling: Karma and Project Aegis will launch globally on mobile and PC, while Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi will roll out on the same platforms in Japan.

"For Netmarble, the overall market assessment of the company was that our strength was being able to actually launch multiple titles, but at the same time the market said that our weakness was having a short of PLC," Byung-gyu added in the conference call.

"We will still continue on course with the planned region expansion for Q3 and Q4."