Netmarble’s net revenue grows 97% Y/Y in Q3 with two new game launches

Netmarble generated $492.5 million in revenue during Q3, bringing total 2025 revenue to over $1.4 billion thus far.

This quarter, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH and Vampir accounted for 12% and 9% of all its games portfolio revenue respectively.

South Korean publisher Netmarble generated $492.5 million in revenue during Q3 2025, up by nearly 8% year-over-year.

EBITDA increased by 19% to $86.6m, while operating profit grew 39% to $64.3m.

Net profit saw a significant 97% rise Y/Y to $28.7m. The equivalent sum was just $14.4m in Q3 2024.

Despite the stark annual rise, net profit declined considerably on a quarterly basis to just 26% of the $110m achieved in Q2 2025. In a presentation of its financials, Netmarble attributed the quarterly decline to "fair value adjustments on held assets".

Nine months through the fiscal year, its total 2025 revenue has now reached over $1.4 billion with $237.1m in EBITDA, $171m in operating profit and $198.8m in net profit.

The company’s earnings call also touched on expenses, with Netmarble noting that as it builds more original IPs, the share of external IPs will naturally decline. There are also plans to reduce labour costs, but not through layoffs, it claimed.

Rather, Netmarble will maintain its current headcount and has aims to drive efficiency so that employees can "take on more work".

Portfolio powerhouses

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH was Netmarble’s top earner during the latest quarter, having launched in Korea in Q2 and globally near the end of Q3, on September 18th. The title accounted for 12% of all revenue from Netmarble’s games portfolio during the third quarter.

In second was Vampir, a new MMORPG for mobile and PC which launched in South Korea on August 26th, and contributed 9% of Q3 games revenue. Netmarble CFO Gi-Wook Do highlighted the game in the company’s earnings call, noting that it "reached number one on both major domestic app markets immediately after launch and has maintained solid performance since then".

Marvel Contest of Champions, Jackpot World, and Lotsa Slots all tied for third, each having accounted for 7% of games portfolio revenue.

By genre, Netmarble’s RPGs and casual games tied at 34% of revenue each. MMORPGs, separated as a distinct genre from RPGs, generated another 22% of all portfolio revenue. Other genres comprised the remaining 10%.

Regionally, Netmarble’s Q3 revenue was led North America, which contributed 34% of global revenue. This was followed closely by Korea’s 32%. Europe accounted for 11% of revenue, while Southeast Asia and Japan rounded out the top five markets at 8% each.

"As we look ahead to 2026, we remain committed to building on our unique success in the global market while further enhancing our core strengths with various titles, including The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin and Mongil: Star Dive," said Netmarble CEO Byung-gyu Kim.

The publisher recently appeared in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.