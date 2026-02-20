Netmarble to shut down Seven Knights 2 in April

The developer halted in-app purchases in January ahead of the April closure.

All cash shop items have been permanently removed from sale.

Servers will remain live until mid-April, with events continuing as planned.

Netmarble has revealed that its role-playing mobile MMORPG Seven Knights 2 will shut down in April 2026.

The publisher said that in-app purchases were suspended on January 14th, with all cash products removed from sale in the in-game shop, including items previously listed as available “until further notice".

“First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all Commanders who have enjoyed playing Seven Knights 2," Netmarble wrote in a post. “We regret to inform you that the service for Seven Knights 2 will officially conclude on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026.

“We truly appreciate the love and support you have shown us throughout this journey. We are committed to doing our utmost to ensure a smooth gameplay experience until the very last moment."

Server countdown

Players attempting to make purchases after the cutoff now receive an error notification. In addition, the game’s servers will remain live until April 15th, with seasonal content and ongoing events continuing as scheduled.

Following the shutdown, the official forum and social media channels will close on May 14th. Netmarble has advised users to back up any posts or data they wish to keep before community platforms go offline.

Launched as a sequel to the original Seven Knights, the title carved out a steady presence in the competitive mobile RPG market with its squad-based progression and cinematic combat.

Its closure comes as Netmarble shifts focus toward other entries in the franchise, including Seven Knights: Re: BIRTH and Seven Knights Idle Adventure.