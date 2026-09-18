New release roundup: Dave the Diver, Knightica, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Dave the Diver

Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver has taken the plunge on a mobile release, taking the full adventure portable on iOS and Android.

Players can dive into deep-sea exploration, go fishing, serve sushi and more, with small adjustments from the original to optimise for the platform. Gyro controls can be used to pour in-game tea, for example.

The global mobile launch follows a soft launch in China, where the premium game has already surpassed one million sales.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

PC and console platformer Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has sprung onto mobile with a port by Snapshot Games.

The game is a faithful remake of the 2010 action adventure title Epic Mickey, focused on the titular Disney mascot with a magic paintbrush in hand. Purple Lamp developed the remake taking Mickey back to the Wasteland, and on mobile it’s only around half the price of its PC-based variant.

Rebrushed has also been optimised for iOS and Android with touchscreen controls to make painting and platforming more tactile.

Knightica

One more premium game this week, Mad Mango Games’ Knightica serves as a turn-based roguelike where recruitment, positioning and commands are the key to victory.

From mechs to archers to salamanders, players can enlist a range of unit types to their army and face off against monsters, as long as they keep them healthy and fed.

Goat Football League

Goat Football League has scored a release on Roblox with multiplayer matches between geared-up goats.

Here, players can team up or challenge each other in football matches built for quadrupeds, customising their goats with various skins, trails and shirts.

Farm Defense: Wolf Siege

Tripledot has just released a grid-based strategy game where farm animals hold the line against hungry wolves.

Aptly named Farm Defense: Wolf Siege, this Plants and Zombies-esque title gives each species a role to play. Pigs serve as tanks, holding the wolves back. Cows can fire cannons. Sheep cast spells. It’s all in the name of defending their farm, shielding crops and unlocking upgrades along the way.