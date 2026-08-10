Hot Five: Garena developing Palworld Online, Tripledot acquires Supersonic, and Digimon Up makes $7.9m in two weeks

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Digimon Up makes $7.9m in player spending during first two weeks

Bandai Namco’s Digimon Up generated $7.9 million in gross player spending during its first two weeks globally.

AppMagic data suggests the idle game made 44% of that sum from Japan. Monetised through in-app purchases, ads and a web shop, its actual revenue is likely higher.

2) Garena is developing Palworld Online, launching this year

Free Fire developer Garena unveiled a survival-based MMORPG titled Palworld Online, leveraging PocketPair’s popular Palworld IP.

Players can expect to encounter a wide variety of Pals, hidden treasures, lore and an original story later this year, in a mobile game set to be multiplayer-focused.

3) Roblox revenue rises 36% Y/Y, but young North Americans see falling per-hour monetisation

Roblox saw growth across hours engaged, average DAUs, average MUPs and revenue in Q2 2026.

The platform saw 29 billion hours of engagement, with revenue reaching $1.5bn during the quarter, up 36% year-over-year.

4) Tripledot acquires Supersonic from Unity for $40m

Tripledot Studios has acquired Supersonic from Unity in a $40m deal.

The publisher was put up for sale by Unity when it decided to exit the publishing business.

5) Nintendo taps mobile apps to promote Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Nintendo is leveraging its mobile apps to promote upcoming Switch 2 title Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

In Nintendo Today, users can find daily insights into the game’s cast of characters and select a Fire Emblem theme for the app as a whole. In Nintendo Music, 10 tracks from the Fortune's Weave OST can already be heard, offering Nintendo Switch Online subscribers early access to 30 minutes of music.