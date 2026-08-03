Garena is developing Palworld Online, launching this year

Garena has a licence from PocketPair to release Palworld Online.

Palworld Online will feature PvE and PvP content.

Free Fire developer Garena has unveiled a new Palworld game titled Palworld Online, with an official licence from PocketPair.

The survival-based MMORPG is currently in development under the Singaporean studio with a release forecast for sometime this year. Players can expect to encounter a wide variety of Pals, capturing them, battling them, breeding them and more.

Plenty to play for

The announcement of Palworld Online has followed shortly after Palworld 1.0 went live on console and PC. PocketPair head of publishing and communications John Buckley shared during ChinaJoy 2026 that Palworld has been in development for around 4.5 years, with the team scaling from around 20 staff to 90.

The monster collector first exploded in popularity during its early access release in January 2024, though also raised Nintendo’s ire with litigation around its gameplay. Ultimately, the Japan Patent Office rejected Nintendo’s monster-catching patent.

Now, in Garena’s mobile iteration, players will be able to explore an interconnected ecosystem on the go with hidden treasures, challenges, unique lore and an original story. Palworld Online will also "expand the narrative" of the IP with new side stories.

As its name implies, Palworld Online will focus on multiplayer - with an emphasis on building shared settlements, forming groups and taking on competitive and cooperative activities. There will be PvE and PvP content included.

The game will also feature a streamlined, touchscreen-based interface with the option for one-tap controls. Accessibility appears to be a key design philosophy, with Garena promising flexibility "across a range of phone specifications".

PocketPair CEO Takuro Mizobe shared: "Garena has extensive experience in global publishing, localisation and live operations for mobile games. We are pleased to work with Garena on the licensed development of Palworld Online and look forward to seeing a new Palworld experience brought to players worldwide."

In 2024, PUBG publisher Krafton was confirmed to be developing and publishing a mobile spin on the original Palworld called Palworld Mobile. This is a separate project to Garena’s mobile interpretation, and saw a closed alpha test in late 2025.

The IP also further expanded with the release of a tabletop spin-off called Palworld Official Card Game this July.