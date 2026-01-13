Pocketpair unveils Palworld Official Card Game for 2026 launch

The two-player card game is designed to mirror Palworld’s core survival, resource, and base-building mechanics.

Players will battle using Pal companions, each with unique traits that shape different tactical strategies.

The card game will be publicly playable at Card Game Festival 2026 in Tokyo this May.

Pocketpair has unveiled Palworld Official Card Game as the official tabletop spin-off based on its hit monster-catching survival title.

The two player competitive card game is being developed in collaboration with Bushiroad and will launch worldwide on July 30th, 2026.

An official website is now live, with the Japanese version offering additional details ahead of release.

Pocketpair confirmed that booster packs and trial decks will be available at launch, with further information on pricing and card lists to be revealed at a later date.

Card-based battles

Designed to reflect the core mechanics of the original game, Palworld Official Card Game will see players battle alongside Pal companions while gathering resources and developing their bases.

Each Pal card will feature unique traits intended to support different tactical approaches during one-on-one matches.

"Team up with your trusty Pals and experience the thrill of overcoming formidable enemies through this exciting trading card game," read the official site.

The card game will also be playable at Card Game Festival 2026, taking place at Tokyo Big Sight between May 3rd and May 4th.

Elsewhere, a mobile version of Palworld has been in development since Krafton licensed the IP in 2024, with PUBG Studios leading the adaptation. Meanwhile, Pocketpair has confirmed Palworld will leave early access this year, with a major update planned for its 1.0 release.

