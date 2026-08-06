Nintendo taps mobile apps to promote Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is getting early previews via Nintendo Music and Nintendo Today.

The game launches for Switch 2 on September 17th, 2026.

Nintendo is leveraging multiple mobile apps to promote upcoming Switch 2 release Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, following a Direct presentation for the game this Tuesday.

During the 22-minute showcase, Nintendo revealed story beats, explained gameplay mechanics and announced early previews to follow exclusively via its mobile apps.

Nintendo Music, for example, debuted 10 tracks from the game’s OST immediately after the presentation, offering Nintendo Switch Online subscribers early access to 30 minutes of music.

Meanwhile, the free Nintendo Today app was confirmed to receive an optional Fire Emblem makeover, which went live on August 5th.

Leveraging mobile

In the Nintendo Today app, all users can find daily insights into Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave’s cast of characters, including their roles in the story, likes and dislikes, and gameplay previews.

Beyond these reveals, players can now also select a Fire Emblem theme to apply across the app. This means that when they open Nintendo Today, each day the app will immediately load a scene or piece of artwork from a random Fire Emblem title.

When players view the in-app calendar with the new theme applied, it will mirror the appearance of Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ calendar, the best-selling game in the series.

Fire Emblem Heroes players can also use the Nintendo Today app to keep track of new gacha banner releases and events.

Nintendo previously stated it views its mobile games as more of a marketing tool than their own revenue streams, yet Fire Emblem Heroes has long been a billion-dollar maker in its mobile games portfolio. When a new main series title launches, members of the cast typically appear in Heroes’ gacha around or even before release.