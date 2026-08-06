Tripledot acquires Supersonic from Unity for $40m

UK mobile games publisher Tripledot Studios has acquired Supersonic from Unity for $40 million.

Supersonic said the deal meant its development partners could access more product, design and growth expertise across Tripledot’s portfolio at a bigger scale.

The publisher had been put up for sale by Unity after it decided to exit the publishing business and focus on its ads and game tech divisions.

Supersonic has previously published titles including Bridge Race, Going Balls, Hide 'N Seek and Build A Queen, among numerous others. Last year, Supersonic was said to have surpassed 6.2 billion lifetime downloads, according to AppsFlyer data.

The deal comes just over a year after Tripledot acquired AppLovin’s games business in an $800m deal, with the ads giant also exiting games development and publishing.

Global scale

"Back in 2020 we built Supersonic on a simple idea: give developers the tools and support to turn a great game into a chart-topping one," said Supersonic CEO Igor Bereslavski.

"Joining Tripledot means we get to keep doing exactly that, backed by one of the strongest platforms in mobile gaming."

Tripledot CEO and co-founder Lior Shiff commented: "Great games are being built faster and more efficiently than ever, but the complexity of scaling them globally keeps rising.

“Closing that gap takes comprehensive data science and AI capabilities, real capital and a team that knows how to put all of it to work. That's exactly what we've built at Tripledot and Supersonic's expertise and partners are a perfect fit for it.”