Roblox revenue rises 36% Y/Y, but young North Americans see falling per-hour monetisation

Roblox saw 29 billion hours of engagement in Q2 2026.

Daily average users totalled 123 million, up year-over-year but down quarter-over-quarter.

Major growth continues at Roblox with hours engaged, average DAUs, average MUPs and revenue all on the rise in Q2 2026.

The platform saw 29 billion hours of engagement, up 5% year-over-year, with DAUs up 10% to 123 million. Average MUPs saw an even greater increase, up 15% to 27m during the quarter.

Regionally, exactly one-third of those DAUs were in APAC, representing the largest market at 41m. Europe ranked second at 26m, followed by the US and Canada at 22m. The remaining 34m came from across the rest of the world. APAC also led in hours of engagement.

Furthermore, the company claimed that almost 4% of global games revenue ran through Roblox in Q2, almost reaching $1.5bn, up 36% compared to Q2 2025. Net bookings totalled $1.6bn, up 8%.

At the same time, the company made a consolidated loss of $185m.

Really on the rise?

Notably, while many metrics were up annually, DAUs actually declined on a quarterly basis for the third quarter in a row. This means Roblox’s 123m DAUs in fact represented its lowest total since last Q2.

The platform peaked in Q3 2025 at 152m before falling to 144m in Q4. In Q1 2026, the platform reached 132m, before falling to the latest 123m number.

Hours engaged have followed the same pattern, down three quarters in a row from a peak of 40bn in Q3 2025.

However, revenue has continued to grow despite those declines, up not only Y/Y but quarter-over-quarter, with minimal growth ongoing since Q3 2025. Quarterly revenue has grown by $109m since then. Compared to Q1 2026, it has grown by $27m.

New user signup improved through the quarter, partially attributed to Roblox’s return to Russia. However, bookings growth was at the low end of Roblox’s guidance range, with a decline in per-hour monetisation among younger users in North America. The region still represented over 50% of global spend, however, contributing $846m in Q2 2026 revenue.

Roblox told shareholders that its goal to capture 10% of the global gaming market requires a considered balance between near-term performance and investment in long-term growth. The results were said to reflect this balance, aiming to broaden the offering of content and deepen engagement.

"We remain focused on capturing 10% of the global gaming market and an event greater share in the US. Q2 delivered year-over-year gains in users and hours, following last year's incredible growth. In pursuit of this, we’re enabling every type of game from photorealistic multiplayer to 2D social experiences on Roblox.," said Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki.

“The world needs more play and we are innovating aggressively to bring that vision to life."

Last month, Roblox revealed its Build tool for mobile-first AI game creation, aiming to enable even more people to turn their ideas into games.