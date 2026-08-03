Hot Five: Palworld 1.0, puzzle’s H1 2026 performance, and Ubisoft’s mobile net bookings share almost doubles

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Ubisoft’s mobile net bookings share almost doubles with Invincible: Guarding the Globe’s success

After contributing just 10% of overall net bookings for Ubisoft last Q1, this year mobile accounted for 19% during the first quarter, achieving the highest growth of any platform.

Overall net bookings fell year-over-year without a new success on the scale of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but did exceed guidance, "driven by a record performance for Invincible: Guarding the Globe".

2) How Palworld went viral and made its way to version 1.0

Pocketpair head of publishing and communications John Buckley spoke at CGDC during ChinaJoy 2026, detailing Palworld’s journey to early access and full release.

Version 1.0 recently released on July 10th, bringing in 900,000 concurrent players with a 93.45% rating from more than 400,000 reviews.

3) Puzzle accounts for 44% of casual mobile earnings in H1 2026

According to AppMagic’s Casual Games Report H1 2026, puzzle games accounted for more than 44% of all player spending in the casual mobile genre during the first half of the year.

Puzzle made $4.9 billion in net player spending during H1 with 51% coming from match-3.

4) Stillfront’s "key franchises" see second consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth

Stillfront generated SEK 1.3bn ($135.8 million) in net revenue during Q2 2026.

The quarter saw 10% organic growth in key franchises and was the second consecutive quarter of organic double-digit growth among these IPs. However, overall net revenue actually fell 7% Y/Y.

5) Roblox rolls out new Chat and Me tabs in app update

Roblox has released updates to its mobile app with a redesigned front page.

New Chat and Me tabs expand social and profile features for players, helping them recommend games and coordinate play sessions.