Roblox rolls out new Chat and Me tabs in app update

The Chat tab lets players recommend games and coordinate play sessions.

Future updates will allow conversations to continue across and within games.

The Me tab combines profile management and avatar customisation.

New Zealand players will also receive the new Build tab.

Roblox has released updates to its mobile app with a redesigned front page alongside new Chat and Me tabs as it expands social and profile features for players.

The Chat tab is designed to help players recommend games to friends, coordinate play sessions and join games together.

Roblox said it will also allow conversations to continue within and across games in the future, enabling friends to stay connected without switching apps or using other devices.

The company added that Chat is built on features such as age checks, Roblox Kids and Select accounts, and will only be available when it is age-appropriate for players.

New features

The Avatar tab has been renamed Me, bringing profile management and avatar customisation into a single location.

Players can update their profile information, as well as change outfits, accessories and movement styles, while accessing a new avatar backgrounds feature for additional personalisation.

The new Chat and Me tabs are initially launching in Canada, New Zealand and Singapore. Players in New Zealand will also receive the new Build tab, an in-app creation feature that expands the app's functionality.

Roblox said the new tabs will roll out globally over the coming months.