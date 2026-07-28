Toya launches AI-powered PlayTiger analytics platform for Roblox

The platform analysed conversations from millions of players during the Miraculous x Rabbids crossover.

PlayTiger provides brands and creators with AI-driven insights into player behaviour and community sentiment.

Broader availability is planned after the beta program.

Toya has launched the beta version of PlayTiger, a new AI-powered measurement platform designed to help brands and creators better understand the impact of their Roblox experiences.

The award-winning Roblox studio said the platform moves beyond traditional metrics such as impressions and playtime by providing insights into how players engage with content, what captures their attention, and where experiences can be improved.

PlayTiger is debuting in beta with its first design partners, including Miraculous Corp. The platform is being used to analyse player engagement across Miraculous RP: Quests of Ladybug and Cat Noir and Miraculous Tower Defense during the Miraculous x Rabbids crossover event.

Both titles were developed and published on Roblox by Toya in collaboration with Miraculous Corp.

Beta rollout

According to Toya, PlayTiger analysed conversations from players during the collaboration to measure overall community sentiment. Through its chat interface, the platform can also identify opportunities for future game updates and explain player behaviour over time.

"For a collaboration like Rabbids inside Miraculous, the number of visitors is only the beginning," said Toya CEO Anat Shperling.

“Using PlayTiger we know players noticed it, talked about it, enjoyed it and that the activation made the event memorable. That's the kind of insight PlayTiger was built to provide."

The platform is currently available in beta with select partners, with broader availability planned after the beta program.