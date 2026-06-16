Roblox rolls out Kids and Select accounts with tighter age-based controls

Chat is disabled by default for Roblox Kids accounts and requires age verification to access.

Users who have not completed an age check cannot use chat regardless of age.

Parents can manage chat settings, trusted friends, game access and spending limits through parental controls.

Roblox has launched its new Roblox Kids and Roblox Select account types globally as part of its efforts to provide additional safeguards and parental controls for younger users.

The new account categories automatically align access to games and features with a user's age. The company said its Roblox Kids accounts for younger children have the strictest default settings, including chat being disabled.

Roblox Select accounts, on the other hand, provide older children and younger teens with access to a broader range of age-appropriate content and gradually expanded chat features.

To be included in the Kids and Select game catalogues, experiences must undergo additional reviews beyond Roblox's existing moderation process.

Developers must complete ID verification, enable two-factor authentication and either purchase a Roblox subscription or pay a refundable publishing fee.

Content restrictions

Roblox also excludes experiences featuring social hangouts, free-form drawing tools or sensitive topics from these catalogues.

The company has also introduced stricter chat requirements. Users who have not completed an age check cannot access chat regardless of age.

Moreover, age verification is required to unlock chat features, while Roblox accounts for users aged 16 and older require verification through ID checks or facial age estimation.

Parents who link their accounts to their children's profiles can manage chat permissions, approve trusted friends, block specific games, review friend lists and set screen time and spending limits.

Roblox said parental oversight gradually decreases as children get older, while visibility tools remain available to help parents stay informed.

Earlier this month, we spoke to Roblox about its Middle East ambitions and its engagement with regulators across the wider region ahead of its 2030 priorities.