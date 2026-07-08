Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey launches Roblox companion game ahead of film release

The free-to-play experience challenges players to survive an ancient ocean voyage.

Players can sail with friends, gather supplies, and solve puzzles on mythic islands.

The experience is restricted to players aged 18 and over.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey has received an official companion experience on Roblox to give players the chance to embark on Odysseus' journey before the movie arrives in cinemas.

The free-to-play experience, titled The Odyssey: Defy the Gods, is now available on Roblox. Players sail across the ocean with friends while scavenging for supplies, solving puzzles, and surviving dangerous conditions.

According to its description, every voyage features a new ocean, suggesting dynamic or procedurally generated elements, while storms and whirlpools add further challenges to each journey.

Marketing push

The experience is rated for players aged 18 and over due to violence and fear, matching the R-rated nature of the upcoming film. It joins a growing list of Hollywood productions using Roblox as part of their marketing campaigns.

Previous theatrical releases, including Kpop Demon Hunters and the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, have also launched Roblox experiences to promote their films.

User-generated content has become an increasingly common part of film marketing strategies, with campaigns also extending to platforms such as Fortnite.

The Roblox experience has already attracted 1.7 million visits. Developed under The Odyssey Movie, it lets players recruit crew members, gather food and wood, solve puzzles on mythic islands, and appease the gods to survive the voyage home.