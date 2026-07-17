Roblox unveils mobile-first AI game creation with new Build tool

Build works alongside Roblox Studio with shared project history.

Roblox begins testing new AI development agents on July 28th.

AI tools will support playtesting, analytics and game experiments.

Build enters public alpha in New Zealand first.

Roblox has revealed Build, a new mobile-first AI game creation feature that lets users generate basic games from text prompts directly within the Roblox app.

The company said the feature expands its long-standing vision of allowing anyone to create games by making development more accessible.

Users can describe an idea, such as a game setting or gameplay concept, and Build will generate a playable starting point that can be refined, tested, shared with friends or published on Roblox.

Build shares the same back end, AI models and chat history as Roblox Studio, allowing creators to move projects between mobile and desktop while using AI to assist with gameplay mechanics, environments, characters, visuals and audio.

Studio expansion

Alongside Build, Roblox is introducing a new suite of AI-powered tools for Roblox Studio, with testing of its first agentic tools beginning on July 28th.

The upcoming tools include AI agents for playtesting, analytics and experimentation, while future updates will add broader scene-generation capabilities.

Build will enter public alpha in New Zealand on July 28th, with select features, including game publishing, available to age-verified users aged nine and older.

Roblox said the rollout will expand to additional creators and regions over the coming months, while published games will continue to follow the platform's existing safety reviews and retention-based discovery systems.

“Our discovery systems are designed to highlight games with long-term retention, which doesn’t include AI slop," said Roblox in a post.

“The quality of games on the homepage isn’t changing: If no one plays it - no one can find it. The goal across these new tools is to continue to accelerate creation across all experience levels."