Ubisoft’s mobile net bookings share almost doubles with Invincible: Guarding the Globe’s success

Mobile has increased its share of net bookings for Ubisoft while console's share has fallen.

Ubisoft earned $291 million across its various platforms this Q1.

Mobile almost doubled its percentage share of net bookings for Ubisoft during Q1 of its new fiscal year.

After contributing just 10% of overall net bookings last Q1, this year the segment accounted for 19% during the first quarter, achieving the highest growth of any platform.

This came as console’s share fell from 50% to 46% and PC rose marginally from 26% to 27%. Ubisoft’s "other" platform category, which includes ancillaries, saw the starkest fall from 14% to 8% year-over-year.

Overall, the company generated €255.8 million ($291m) in Q1 net bookings, down 9% Y/Y without a strong release on the scale of last year’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Ubisoft called last Q1 a "high comparison base" as a result.

Notably, digital sales represented just 81% of net bookings this Q1, down from 89% one year prior.

Mobile’s mega contribution

Ubisoft’s net bookings may have fallen Y/Y but they did exceed guidance, "driven by a record performance for Invincible: Guarding the Globe". The mobile game was named multiple times in the latest financial report, having delivered a record quarter in net bookings more than two years on from its release.

"Momentum built through the period thanks to the March release of the TV series’ fourth season and the introduction of a new in-game character, which together drove meaningful player acquisition, retention and monetisation," Ubisoft explained.

Breaking down total net bookings by region, Ubisoft made its largest share from North America despite a slight decline. After contributing 49% of net bookings in Q1 2025, the region fell to 47% in Q1 2026 but remained the biggest player.

Meanwhile, Europe grew from 35% to 38% and the rest of the world fell from 16% to 15%.

"We delivered first-quarter net bookings slightly above guidance. This performance was led by a record contribution from Invincible: Guarding the Globe while the rest of our portfolio, including Rainbow Six Siege, performed in line with our expectations," said Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot.

"FY2026-27 remains a year of disciplined execution as we continue to implement our transformation, invest behind our strongest opportunities and prepare for a significantly stronger content cycle."

Back in February, Ubisoft's restructuring sparked a walkout of at least 1,200 staff.