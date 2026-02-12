Ubisoft restructuring sparks international strike as 1,200 staff walk out 

Up to 200 roles in Paris could be cut through a voluntary departure scheme under France’s RCC process.

Five French unions called on international staff to join the strike, criticising Ubisoft’s five-day return-to-office mandate.

Union representatives say teams remain under pressure after years of minimal or no pay rises.

A three-day international strike is underway at Ubisoft following its latest restructuring, with at least 1,200 employees participating on the first day.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, most of the action took place in France, with additional participation in Milan. The strike runs from February 10th to February 12th, 2026.

The walkout follows Ubisoft’s January 21st announcement of its latest round of cost-cutting measures, which included studio closures and the cancellation of six games.

It also included proposed plans to eliminate up to 200 jobs at its Paris headquarters through a Rupture Conventionnelle Collective process which would allow Ubisoft to reduce its workforce through voluntary departures rather than forced layoffs.

Union backlash

In a joint statement posted on January 28th, five French unions called on international Ubisoft staff to join the strike, criticising management’s return-to-office mandate requiring employees to work on-site five days a week.

More than 700 Ubisoft France employees previously staged a three-day strike in September 2024 over the same policy.

Solidaires Informatique union representative at Ubisoft Paris Marc Rutschlé accused management of continuing layoffs while teams remain under pressure and said employees have faced years of minimal or no pay rises.

Ubisoft employs roughly 17,000 staff globally. As of January 25th, the company’s share price had fallen to its lowest level in roughly 15 years amid what it described as a “major organisational, operational and portfolio reset.”

Earlier this year, the company reorganised its operations into genre-based “Creative Houses,” each granted full creative and financial ownership, with its mobile business consolidated under Creative House 5.