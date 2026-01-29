Ubisoft staff called to strike globally as unions protest layoffs and office mandate

The action targets sweeping restructuring plans that include studio closures, layoffs, and a return to full-time in-office work.

Unions accuse Ubisoft management of acting without dialogue and sidelining mandatory consultations.

Staff claim they learned about job cuts and cancellations at the same time as the press.

Ubisoft’s unions have called for a “massive international strike” in response to the publisher’s latest restructuring plans.

In a joint statement, unions including STJV, CFE-CGC, CGT, Printemps Écologique and Solidaires Informatique said staff across the company have been called to strike on February 10th, 11th and 12th, 2026.

"We are promised autonomy for Creative Houses, but what about autonomy for employees?" the announcement read. “Five days of mandatory in-office work: we are treated like children who need to be supervised, while our management gets away with lies and breaking the law."

“We’re calling for a HALT to management’s obsession with penny-pinching and worsening our working conditions. It’s time for real accountability from company executives, starting from the top.

“Without the workers and generous public funding, Ubisoft would never have been able to grow this much. WE are Ubisoft, and WE are shutting it down February 10th to 12th!”

Restructuring plans

The move follows a wave of announcements outlining studio closures, project cancellations, a return to full-time in-office work, and a round of layoffs and other cost-cutting measures aimed at saving around €200 million.

Ubisoft has also confirmed the cancellation of six games, delays to seven others, and the proposed removal of 200 roles at Ubisoft International in Paris through a voluntary redundancy programme, with terms to be negotiated with unions.

However, union representatives claim employees learned of the decisions “at the same time as the press,” arguing that none of the measures were discussed during mandatory consultations held days earlier.

The statement describes a breakdown in trust, citing a lack of respect, limited communication, and what it calls coercive control over working conditions.