ChinaJoy insights, EA finalises sale and our 100th episode! | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, features and data editor Aaron Astle and editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad talk through the latest games industry news on the 100th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

Key takeaways from our trip to ChinaJoy and PGC Summit Shanghai.

Devolver Digital's proposal to go private.

Tripledot's acquisition of Supersonic.

EA's sale to a PIF-led consortium.

Nintendo's use of its mobile apps to promote Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

How Arknights: Endfield surpassed $125m in six months on mobile.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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