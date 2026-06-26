New release roundup: King of Delivery 2, Daily Match, WWE Generations: Eras Collide, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

WWE Generations: Eras Collide

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ultimate Warrior and Cody Rhodes sharing the ring may sound like a pipe dream, but in the digital realm almost anything is possible.

Scopely’s new 3v3 wrestling game puts that to the test, with licenced wrestling stars from across the decades all assembling for a showdown of strength, athleticism and flashy moves.

Players can build strange squads like DX with Hulk Hogan, equip items like Rey Mysterio’s mask for a power boost, and assemble their favourite roster of male and female superstars. But that isn’t the only twist. WWE Generations: Eras Collide opts for a turn-based approach to wrestling, putting strategy in centre stage.

King of Delivery 2

King of Delivery 2 is more reimagining than sequel, an open-world experience featuring modernised gameplay, upgraded graphics and progression systems.

Growing a business means collecting vehicles, completing deliveries and exploring a city full of missions, but new music should help take the stress out of a hard day’s work.

It’s also Jordan-based publisher Tamatem’s first internally developed game, promising additional vehicles, areas and content in future updates.

Circuits

The latest game in Yahoo Games’ growing lineup is a word game called Circuits, aiming to slot into players’ morning routines.

The Puzzmo-developed title has players combine short words into longer ones, meanwhile building a flow from one word into the next. Master wordsmiths may take on the challenge with only their extensive vocabularies, but more casual linguists can benefit from a rechargeable hints system.

Quack Quack Attack - PEGG Blaster

Awakening as Captain Duck, players of HaoPlay's Quack Quack Attack - PEGG Blaster should prepare for a perilous journey full of superpowered birds and waves of monsters.

Whether it’s an electricity-controlling chicken or a goose martial artist, the whacky abilities of this avian army shouldn’t be underestimated. A roll of the dice can change the game at every turn, too.

Daily Match

Voodoo and Block Match have released Daily Match through their latest development partnership.

Aptly named, the match-3 title features daily content with fresh puzzles, goals and rewards, encouraging players to build a streak and tick off every challenge before the sun comes back around.

Duck Duck

Chaotic social game Duck Duck is a new Roblox experience from Wonder Works Studio, the team behind SpongeBob Tower Defense.

The original IP features more than 300 unlockable cosmetics, a trading system and plenty of ducks. It’s only natural, then, that players collect bread as they take on quests and earn achievements. Whether they’re dressed as a knight or a chef, every duck loves a good snack.

Read more about a number of mobile games on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.