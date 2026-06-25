Tamatem launches first internally developed game with King of Delivery 2

The sequel introduces an open-world experience focused on deliveries, business management, car collection and city exploration.

The company plans ongoing updates, including new vehicles, areas and gameplay content.

Jordan-based publisher Tamatem has launched its first internally developed game King of Delivery 2 as an open-world sequel with in-game brand partnerships.

The company described the launch as a major milestone that comes after more than a decade since the release of the original King of Delivery title.

Rather than a direct sequel, the company described King of Delivery 2 as a complete reimagining of the original experience, featuring modernised gameplay, upgraded graphics and a larger open world.

Players can complete deliveries, collect vehicles, expand businesses and explore a city filled with missions, events and unlockable content. The game also introduces new music, sound effects and progression systems, with Tamatem promising additional vehicles, areas and content through future updates.

Launch strategy

Tamatem said the launch is particularly significant because it combines the return of the franchise with partnerships from local companies and institutions integrated directly into the game world.

“This game is not just a new part, but a complete reimagining of an experience loved by millions, with a modern design, improved graphics and a new gameplay experience that takes it to another level," said Tamatem CEO Hussam Hammo in a post.

“What also makes this launch special is the partnerships we have built with a number of leading local companies and institutions, bringing the in-game in an innovative way, in one of the first experiences of its kind in the region. We wanted the ads to be part of the experience, not interrupt it, and add to the fun rather than detract from it."

Looking ahead, Tamatem plans to continue expanding the game with new Arab cities and additional partnerships as it works to build what it described as a unique Arabic gaming experience capable of reaching a global audience.